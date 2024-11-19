Los Angeles woman heard noises and called police — only to find a naked man living in her crawlspace (video)

A 93-year-old Los Angeles woman who heard strange noises under her floor for weeks thought it was animals living under her house — until the sounds got louder. That's when her family called the police, only to find a naked gentleman living in their crawlspace.

And the 27-year-old squatter (literally, as the crawlspace was only two feet high) "refused to leave," said Ricardo Silva, the elderly woman's son-in-law, according to Oddity Central via NBC News. In fact, it took hours trying to draw out the man, who couldn't be talked into stepping outside, wasn't afraid of the police dogs, and was too far inside the crawlspace for police to easily remove him. In the end, the police resorted to tear gas.

The family now believes the man, who was arrested for trespassing, had been living in their home for up to six months. They have since secured the crawlspace to prevent this from happening again. (See video below, posted by NBC News.)

Hopefully, the man has gotten help and has found a better, safer place to live.

