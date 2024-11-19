MSNBC's Joe and Mika double down on their newfound lovefest with Trump (video)

RIP Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. Like so many before them, these poor saps were huge Donald Trump critics until they entered the toxic MAGA sphere at Mar-a-Lago last Friday and lost their minds.

And now the MSNBC hosts are doubling down on their newfound adoration of Trump, pooh-poohing the fierce backlash they received after Monday's sycophantic about-face.

"Yesterday, I saw for the first time what a massive disconnect there was between social media and the real world," Scarborough said on Morning Joe, insinuating that social media users — who were stunned to see the hosts suddenly kiss the ring — do not live in the here and now.

"We were flooded with phone calls from people all day, literally around the world, very positive, very supportive…" he continued, encouraged by the people who happen to have his cell number handy (i.e., high-powered associates), before laughing off the social media commenters who criticized the couple's creepy transformation from MAGA bashers to docile, glassy-eyed Trump servants.

"All of us will do the best we can do, and we're all working towards a better America," Scarborough obediently concluded on the subject, to which Brzezinski added, "Take it day by day, people." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Joe Scarborough claimed on Morning Joe this morning that he was "flooded with phone calls from people all day, literally around the world, very positive, very supportive" about the trip he and Mika took to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump pic.twitter.com/3m5S7a9DKB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2024

