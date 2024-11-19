New world record: balancing on a slackline between hot air balloons

Slacklining itself is a nerve-wracking challenge, requiring a great amount of precision. Doing it between two flying hot air balloons at nearly 2.5 kilometers in the air takes the sport to a whole new level.

Freidi Kuehne and Lukas Irmler recently broke a slacklining world record, suspended on a thin line between two hot air balloons. The balloons, carefully controlled to keep an even position in the sky, still swayed in the wind. Still, this didn't stop the pair from pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of slacklining.

What I took away from this video is that there are different kinds of people in the world. There are people like me who have a hard time mentally preparing themselves to do a short online exercise class in their living room, and people who can confidently walk on a thin rope suspended between two hot air balloons a mile and a half above the ground.

From CBS News on Instagram: "Germans Friedi Kuehne and Lukas Irmler set a new world record after balancing on a slackline between two flying hot air balloons at a height of 2,500 meters (approximately 8,202 feet)."

