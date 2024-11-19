Onslaught of pet hamsters ground airliner

A TAP Air Portugal flight was grounded at Ponta Delgada Airport when more than 130 hamsters escaped captivity in the cargo hold and infiltrated the Airbus 320 cabin.

"The plane left Lisbon bound for Ponta Delgada with passengers and their luggage, as well as a package for a pet shop: more than a hundred hamsters, ferrets and also some birds," reports Correio da Manhã. "But when they landed, the baggage collection teams noticed that the boxes were damaged and the rodents were loose."

After four days, nearly all of the hamsters had been recaptured but 16 remained on the loose. The plane will be out of service until all have been removed as they apparently could chew through electrical cables and cause safety hazards.

(via Coast to Coast)

