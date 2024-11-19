Popular YouTube chef smoked weed grown in her father's ashes, as he requested

YouTube celebrity baker Rosanna Pansino says the first episode of her new podcast Rodiculous was meant to be a meditation on grief and her experience of losing her father. Her dad, Michael Reardon, was known to her 14 million subscribers as Papa Pizza and appeared occasionally on Pansino's channel before his death from leukemia a few years ago. It was only fitting, Pansino thought, that she honor one of his last wishes and share it with her followers.

"Before he passed, he told me and my mom what he would like us to do with his ashes, and at first my mom was a little bit hesitant," Pansino said.



Pansino got over the trepidation and sparked a blunt of cannabis grown in a bowl of her father's ashes. Watch the episode below.

Dave Pell, managing editor of the Internet, writes on NextDraft that Pansino's story was so inspiring he tried it too:

"But instead of getting high, I got really disappointed in myself for not living up to my potential."

I suppose it's more elegant than Keith Richards snorting his father's ashes.

