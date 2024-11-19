Revolutionary AI tool combines top chatbots for less than your Netflix subscription

TL;DR: Save 57% on a Merlin AI 1-year subscription and get ChatGPT, Gemini, and more top AI tools in a convenient Chrome extension and web app.

Merlin AI is like a virtual assistant that lives inside your computer. Pay $49 for a 1-year subscription (reg. $114) — you won't find a better price anywhere else.

What does Merlin AI do?

If you've ever used ChatGPT, Gemini, or Llama, you've gotten a little taste of Merlin AI's capabilities because it's powered by all those models. Except now, you don't have to pay separate subscriptions to get the premium versions or copy and paste anything into chatbots since Merlin AI's Chrome extension is ready to help you do anything…

Don't want to read that entire article? Get a bullet-list summary

Struggling to respond to an email because you want to tell the sender to piss off? Have AI write a professional reply

Which YouTube tutorial is the best? Merlin AI can decide for you

Need to fill out job applications quickly? Do it in seconds

Create a custom AI chatbot

You can make your own AI with Merlin. Maybe you're working on a project and have a million questions for ChatGPT…upload documents, files, and other resources so the bot knows what you're working with. Then, it'll have a knowledge base for questions, summarizing documents, or generating content.

Get this all-in-one AI tool for only $49 for a 1-year subscription (reg. $114) with our unbeatable deal.

Merlin AI: 1-Year Subscription (Essentials Plan) – $49

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.