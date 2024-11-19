Feeling down about the election? Here's one bit of good news — Rudy Giuliani was forced to keen and gnash his teeth as his precious collection of luxury watches was seized and turned over to their new rightful owners: the Georgia election workers he defamed with vicious lies.

"This right here, folks, this is the accumulation of 60 years of hard work. Many of these watches hold great sentimental value!" whined Rudy's lawyer in accumulation of 60 years of hard work as he put the watches in a box to FedEx to the election workers. "And he's being forced to turn these over under court order." And as if we didn't already hear him the first time, he repeated, "Again, the accumulation of 60 years of hard work, much of it dedicated public service."

That's what happens when you make false accusations against innocent people, Rudy. All your good will gets flushed down the toilet. You lose your prize watches.

Your lawyer seems to forget the devastating effects of your lies against Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the Georgia election workers you targeted:

They received numerous threatening messages, including racist and violent content.

Freeman got messages saying things like "We know where you live, n*****, we coming to get you."

Moss received threats saying they should be hung and that they had committed treason.

Strangers appeared at Freeman's home, forcing her to relocate for two months.

With all due respect, fuck your watches.