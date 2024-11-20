Athletic rooster struts his stuff when he joins a man with a jump rope (video)

A sporty rooster struts his stuff as he jumps into the act with a man who is skipping rope.

Viral footage shows the two athletes in perfect harmony, jumping over the green rope six times together while turning directions in place before the rooster finally trips and breaks the round with what you could call a [ahem] fowl jump. (See video below, posted by amazingtaishun and caihailu2024.)

