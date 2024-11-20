Bear raids a candy store, while gawkers unintentionally block the exit door (video)

A black bear raided a candy store in Gatlinburg, Tennessee last week while amused bystanders gawked at the spectacle through the shop window — and entrance.

"Let him out, let him out!" someone shouted, as workers made loud noises trying to scare the big guy out.

But leaving didn't seem like a real option, with both a bear that was too busy snacking on the colorful sweets to notice he wasn't welcome, and then a mob of people too busy watching and recording the bear to realize they were blocking the creature's way out. (See video below, posted by Gaitlinburg Live.)

Here's another clip, which shows the bear chomping away, seeming oblivious to the chaos around him (see video below, posted by miked2929):

In the end, the bear did hit the road, no doubt high on sugar for days. But, although cute and amusing, as Outdoor warns, bears who wander into towns unfortunately risk their lives. "Wildlife officials say this might be a silly, borderline-ridiculous situation, but it certainly isn't funny when bears become accustomed to eating human food. In some cases, bears that continuously go looking for free food end up being euthanized because they won't leave humans alone."

