Bizarre movie merchandise: AMC sells weaponized popcorn holder

Enjoy popcorn and impale your fellow theatergoers with AMC's latest movie tie-in: a 27-inch battle hammer that conveniently doubles as a popcorn vessel.

The promotional item will be sold in AMC Theatres screening The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, opening December 13.

From the release: "Movie lovers and collectors alike can add to the lore with a hammer (it measures 27 inches in length) ripped right out of the movie that doubles as a popcorn container and comes with a Large popcorn for $32.99 + tax."

Don't bother seeing the 3D version — it doesn't work if you poke your eye out.

