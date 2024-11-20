Forgiveness may be divine, but now it's also in the cloud

Saint Peter's Church in Lucerne has installed a holographic AI Jesus to automate the taking of confessions.

Why even go to Church when you can talk to ChatGPT at home? Folks report positive and "spiritual" experiences with AI, proving their belief is misplaced.

Worshipers simply voice their concerns and questions to get a response from the digitally-rendered face of Jesus Christ.

At least two-thirds of people who spoke to AI Jesus came out of the confessional reporting having had a 'spiritual' experience.

One impressed worshiper told news outlet DW: 'I was surprised, it was so easy, and though it's a machine, it gave me so much advice.'

While the installation is only temporary, St Peter's Chapel says that similar chatbots could one day take on some of the responsibilities of church pastors.