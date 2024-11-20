Ice skating through a "drowned forest"

Watch someone ice skate through a "drowned forest" in this stunning video. Skating past all these winter trees sticking up out of the ice looks like it would be endlessly fun, but also a bit scary.

Great session in this drowned forest! It took three wet feet to get there. Duck flats, rabbit slough, Palmer, Alaska.



I love the novelty of skating around these trees! Choose your own adventure. And it is refreshing to skate over shallow water after deeper bodies of water … just feels less vulnerable.

I have a healthy fear of falling through thin ice, so while doing this is not my cup of tea, I'm glad someone recorded it and put it online so that i can live vicariously through them. Is there a VR version of this that I can try?

This is the most stunning video I've seen in a long time. I also love the sound of skates on ice, and the video captures it so clearly. If you're planning on venturing onto the ice this winter, be sure to consult with an expert first who can tell you if it's safe or not.

