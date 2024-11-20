Junior Trump's mysterious pocket-to-mouth moment steals SpaceX spotlight

Junior accompanied Daddy to the launching of President Musk's rocket ship.

In the video seen here, Junior does something interesting with his finger. He sticks it in his front pocket, removes it, and then moves it to his upper gum. Was he transferring some kind of totally legal and harmless substance from his pocket to the network of blood vessels in his oral mucosa for fast absorption?

Junior is a law-obeying gentleman, so please don't spread untoward rumors about Junior's interest in his gums. Let's focus on other things in the video, like the way Daddy smelled his finger, which is a fine thing to do on the morning of an important rocket ship launch!