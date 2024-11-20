Lincoln Project congratulates President Musk — along with his sidekick, Vice President Trump (video)

What better way to eject Elon Musk from Mar-a-Lago than to congratulate Donald Trump on his new role as Vice President — which is what the Lincoln Project does in its latest video.

"The Lincoln Project salutes Vice President Trump. As Vice President, Trump will finally have the time to do the things that make him happiest," the mocking voice-over says, listing some of the former president's favorite activities such as "talk about old movies" and "playing on his phone."

Meanwhile, President Musk — who is "smarter, wealthier, more charismatic…is more successful with women" and even "a better dancer" — can "get down to the business of running the country," says the narrator. Of course, Musk won't be going it alone — he'll have his "assistant" JD Vance at his side. And the Lincoln Project "feels certain Trump will play his part," because, as the narrator says as if he's talking to a dog, "he's a good boy. A good boy." (See video below, posted by The Lincoln Project.)

Previously: Elon Musk is asking Twitter to make governmental decisions now

