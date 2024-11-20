MAGA Indiana commissioner sexually assaulted daughter in Vegas, wins from jail anyway

Despite being in jail on sexual assault charges, MAGA candidate John D. Jessup easily won the race for Hancock County Commissioner in Indiana. No surprise there, MAGA folk often vote for candidates who sexually assault women.

Jessup might have won by an even larger margin had his MAGA fans known that he had tried to sexually assault his own daughter in Las Vegas on her 21st birthday.

As reported in The Guardian, "Records show Jessup, 49, pleaded guilty in Nevada court on 13 November to attempted sexual assault, which is a kind of felony that can carry multiple years in prison, according to state law."

Here's how Fox 59 News covered the assault before knowing the identity of Commissioner Jessup's victim:

The arrest stemmed from a reported sexual assault of a woman in January after she and Jessup had a drunken night out in Vegas. The victim told police Jessup forced her to drink high amounts of alcohol before taking advantage of her in his hotel room and sexually assaulting her. Witnesses who were with Jessup and the victim corroborated the woman's story to detectives, adding that Jessup said "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" multiple times throughout the night. At the time of his arrest, Jessup reportedly told police there was "nothing criminal" about what he'd done while describing the incident as a "f***ed up, drunk night."

Unfortunately for his devoted voters, Jessup says he plans to resign.