Most detailed images of the Sun returned by Solar Orbiter

The European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter returned the most detailed images yet captured of the sun's surface (beating its own previous best by about 3m km). Above, the sun in ultraviolet.

The images were taken when Solar Orbiter was less than 74 million kilometres from the Sun; being so close meant each high-resolution image only covers a small portion of the Sun. To obtain the full-disc views showcased in the video, 25 images were stitched together like a mosaic. The Sun has a diameter of around 8000 pixels in the full mosaics, revealing an extraordinary amount of detail.

See also these images using data from other wavelengths. Below, a magnetic map of the Sun.

Image: ESA (licence)

And here's a video presentation; the zoom-in is amazing.

