One Billion Users: card game about running a social media site

Last year Techdirt's Mike Masnick launched Trust & Safety Tycoon, a free browser game makes fun of moderating content at scale, and now he's crowdfunding One Billion Users, a card came that makes clear how wild and crazy running social media platforms is. And he'd know: he is on the board of Bluesky, the social platform currently benefiting from an apparent exodus from Twitter now that its owner has gone full MAGA.

Have you ever been on social media and thought "I bet I could run this site better than the people in charge"? Well, now's your chance to test your skills. We've created One Billion Users: a fast, fun card game where you're in charge of your own social network. It's for 2-4 players and lasts about 30 minutes.

Nightmarish yet horribly enticing, just like being the billionth user. $27 for a set! [Kickstarter]