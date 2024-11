How to Train Your Dragon was a favorite when my now teenage kid was little. The live-action version looks fun.

I wonder if they'll keep the name Hiccup for the lead. In a cartoon, it works much better than live-action Vikings calling their new Dragon Lord "Hiccup," even if he is the son of the prior King.

Previously:

• Live-action 'Space Battleship Yamato' is still a dream come true