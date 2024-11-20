The Bluesky firehose of posts visualized as a 1990s screen saver

This live visualization of Bluesky's firehose of posts resembles a 1990s screen saver. The visualization was made by Theo Sanderson, an assistant professor of viral genomics at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. I had to take a second screenshot as the first one turned out to have a bleet about being fisted right in the middle of the screen.

