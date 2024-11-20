TL;DR: The HyperGear Solar 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank can charge 3 devices, light a room, and more, and it's on sale for $37.99 (reg. $49).

The HyperGear Solar Power Bank is proving to be an essential outdoor companion for adventurers and campers. This 10,000mAh solar rechargeable power bank can charge three devices simultaneously and is currently available at $37.99 (reg. $49).

Perfect for deep woods camping where power outlets are nonexistent, this versatile power bank ensures devices stay charged when they're needed most for maps, photos, or entertainment. The HyperGear Solar 10,000mAh Power Bank offers a reliable power solution for extended outdoor adventures.

The device's versatility shines through its ability to charge up to three devices simultaneously. With a Qi wireless charging pad and two high-speed USB ports, it's compatible with the latest iPhones, Android devices, digital cameras, and various USB-powered gadgets.

Built specifically for outdoor use, this power bank features an integrated solar panel for emergency charging in sunlight. The IPX5 water resistance rating ensures protection against rain and adverse weather conditions, making it ideal for year-round outdoor activities.

Additional features include an integrated LED flashlight for nighttime visibility and a built-in compass for navigation. The practical carabiner strap allows easy attachment to backpacks, ensuring the power bank remains accessible throughout any adventure.

