Trump's little Johnson announces new Congressional potty policy

Focusing on the big issues, the Speaker of the House, Trump's pet, Johnson, announced new policies restricting who can use which restroom, changing room, or locker assigned by gender.

Led by Congressperson Nancy Mace, who does not want to use a public bathroom with a transgender member of the House of Representatives, Republicans are showing us where the next four years are going to go. Spite politics and wastes of time will serve as distractions while Trump tries to drum up support for his extremist cabinet picks.

"All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings – such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms – are reserved for individuals of that biological sex," he said in a statement. "It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol." Contention surrounding restrooms on the Capitol grounds erupted after Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., introduced a resolution Monday that would bar transgender women from using women's restrooms, less than a month after incoming Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., was elected as the first openly transgender person to Congress. USA Today

Previously:

• House Speaker Michael Johnson and his son monitor one other's use of pornography