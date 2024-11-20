When a package blocks your door from opening

The way this package was placed outside this person's door is mildly infuriating. The package is blocking the door handle from turning all the way downwards, preventing the person inside from being able to open the door or retrieve their package.

Hopefully, this wasn't the only door in the house. This incident would frustrate me enough to install entire new door handles, just to make sure it wouldn't happen ever again.

On the bright side, sending a video of this scene would be a great excuse to get out of plans or explain why you were late to work. Being held hostage by a cardboard box is a totally valid reason for everyone to drop their expectations of you for the day.

