10,946 Post-its make up this fun video

Every day for a year, freelance animator Daren Jannace made 30 little drawings on Post-it notes. He then combined the 10,946 Post-its to create this trippy animation. At 30 frames per second, each second is a day of drawings.

All the audio is taken from videos Jannace took on his phone, so the background is a weird combination of construction sounds, music, and people chatting.

Note: 365 times 30 equals 10950. Not a complaint, just an observation.

Although there is no evidence to support this, I want to believe he was inspired by the best thing ever done with Post-it notes: Savage Chickens, where Doug Savage draws daily comics on Post-its, mostly, but not always, about chickens. The chickens are completely relatable in that they regularly suffer from existential dread.

