Bizarre hairy sea creature caught on video creeping across UK beach

This strange beast crawled out of the ocean onto a United Kingdom beach at the Rye Harbour Nature Reserve. Video below. The Sussex Wildlife Trust identified it as a rare Sea Mouse usually found in the dark depths. A sea mouse is a type of marine worm belonging to the genus Aphrodita, named for its resemblance to a small, furry mouse. They are typically found on the ocean floor, where they scavenge for dead organisms.

"About 15cm long and rarely seen, but in winter, storms can wash them up on the high tide line," Rye Harbour's Sarah Watson told The Argus. "Look closely among its duller bristles to see a shimmering, iridescent fringe…. The video is sped up to be three times faster than real life after the first five seconds. Clever engineering aside, sea mice are rather slow!"



The conservationists carefully helped the freaky animal return to whence it came.

