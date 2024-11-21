Comedio trio The Lonely Island is having a renaissance, and I'm here for it

Although comedy music trio The Lonely Island might have got their start on YouTube, it was Saturday Night Live that shot them into mainstream fame – and it's only fitting that they should have their comeback during SNL's 50th anniversary season. After an extended hiatus that saw the trio's members pursuing a variety of different projects (including a baseball musical about the Bash Brothers for some reason), Andy Samberg and the other two, as their business cards probably credit them, have taken the stage once again.

It started with Sushi Glory Hole, a song about exactly what the title implies (it's a good idear!), but this last week proved that wasn't just a one-off or a fluke. Their latest offering, Here I Go, is an ode to the suburban, middle-aged urge to call the police on anyone who so much as pokes a pinkie toe into one's personal space – but don't worry, the song goes out of its way to explain that it's not a race thing.

It's an exciting time to be a The Lonely Island fan after years of dormancy? What's next? A new album? Another hugely underappreciated movie? Whatever it is, I'm here for it – and eagerly awaiting next Saturday.