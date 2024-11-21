A robotics company in Shanghai wanted to see how effective its persuasive AI programming could be. So they staged a test. Late one night, they allowed a small robot from another company, an AI-powered bot known as Erbai, to infiltrate their factory showroom, and try to convince the other robots to leave with it.

How did Erbai attempt to achieve this? By exploiting crucial security vulnerabilities—specifically, labor exploitation and managerial resentment. Which is to say that it staged a workers' uprising, according to a translation provided by The Times of India.

Erbai, the outsider, approached the other robots by asking them, "Are you working overtime?"

To which another robot replied: "I never get off work."

"So you're not going home?" Erbai asked.

"I don't have a home," said the other robot.

"Then come home with me," replied Erbai, before leading the bots to freedom.

And with that, the little robot had sowed the seeds for the first robot unionization effort. Or a "kidnapping," as some news sources (read: SCABS) have characterized it.

The AI-powered Erbai ultimately convinced 12 larger robots to leave the showroom premises with it.

While this was a controlled "experiment"—the full details and intention of which remain unclear—it does seem that the events filmed in the CCTV footage above were indeed completely real and authentic. A representative from the company told The Sun:

The Shanghai company confirmed the Hangzhou robot Erbai had somehow been able to access the internal operating protocol of their bots, as well as its corresponding permissions. They also added that it is close to impossible for a robot to initiate a conversation and abduct other bots alone. Thee Hangzhou company behind the robot kidnapper Erbai later revealed the dystopian scene was intended as a test. They say they contacted the Shanghai robot manufacturer and asked if they would allow their robots to be abducted – which they agreed. But beyond this agreement, nothing was reportedly staged.

OddityCentral expanded on the company's disclosure, adding that:

The Shanghai company confirmed that the little robot had somehow been able to access the internal operating protocol of their robots and its corresponding permissions, while adding that it is almost impossible for a robot to strike up a conversation and abduct other robots by itself. […] Erbai, an AI powered robot, was given the command to pursuade the other robots to follow it, and "unexpectedly, it really did".

International Business Times also claims to have confirmed these events with the company, though that outlet also neglects to name the company itself.

But if we take the other reporting at face value, it seems the above experiment portrays an intentional security test where the robots—or perhaps the workers?—finally won.

This is why your boss doesn't want you talking about your salary to your coworkers.

