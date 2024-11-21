Fortnite is selling virtual shoes now

Fortnite seems to be becoming a bit of a Tower of Babel of consumerism. The core gameplay is still as solid as it ever was, but with everything from Homer Simpson skins to LEGO sets both real and virtual being hawked through its ever-expanding storefront, it's hard not to feel at least a little cynical about it. Case in point: Fortnite's new "Kicks", which will be dropping later today for truly extortionate prices.

FORTNITE KICKS PRICES REVEALED 💀😭



– Nike Cortez Leather OG – 800 V-Bucks

– Nike Air Foamposite One 'Galaxy' – 1,000 V-Bucks

– Nike Shox R4 'Comet Red' – 1,000 V-Bucks

– Chomp Stompers – 600 V-Bucks pic.twitter.com/LEjRGJMn92 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 20, 2024

How to describe Kicks? The easiest way is to summarize it is by saying that they're shoes for your character – another layer of customization, like the Back Blings. You can now cover up a part of the skin you already paid for with ugly, art-style breaking shoes. What joy!

Ultimately, it is another little bit of customization to pay for, doubtlessly churned out by whatever synergy-obsessed AI now controls the Epic Games C-suite. It seems like a matter of time until the bubble pops, but at least you can rock some sweet Jordans in the meantime.