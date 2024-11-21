Kennedy's former nanny speaks out about alleged groping in family home

Eliza Cooney was 23 when she got a job as a nanny to watch RFK Jr's brood of five children, the product of his multiple marriages. She said it didn't take long for the wealthy ex-heroin addict to begin sexually assaulting her.

"It surprised me that it happened so quickly," she told USA Today.

One night, there was a meeting in the family kitchen with Kennedy and another person who was there to talk about work related to the law clinic. She said she felt Kennedy rubbing her leg under the table. Another time, she said a shirtless Kennedy, then 46, appeared in her bedroom doorway asking her to rub lotion on him. She said she unenthusiastically obliged in order to get it over with. Later, she said he approached her from behind in a kitchen pantry and started groping her, sliding his hands from her hips to the sides of her breasts. While doing so, he was blocking her exit out of the small room.

Trump, a sexual assaulter himself, is packing his coming administration with men like Kennedy who have been accused of sexual assault:

Three other men Trump has nominated to high-level jobs in his administration − Elon Musk, Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth − also have faced accusations of sexual misconduct, raising questions about their past and complicating their pathway to government service.



Previously:

• RFK Jr investigated for beheading whale with chainsaw

• It can't just be the brain worm: what the hell is wrong with RFK, Jr?

• RFK Jr. says doctors found dead worm in his partially eaten brain

• RFK Jr. chummy with sexual predators, other criminals