MTG attempts to one up Nancy Mace in attention seeking

Both are vehemently opposing people's right to be themselves; Congresspeople Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene want their time on camera.

Not allowing Nancy Mace to get all the attention for being afraid of whom might be in the stall next to her, Marjorie Taylor Greene dropped one with the intent of making a splash. Both Congresspeople seem to exist only for the bright lights of TV news crews, and everything they say is intended to get attention, regardless of the harm they cause.

Comms hill alum Natalie Johnson on Wednesday took several shots at her former boss… …"Tweeting 262 times about a bill that applies to like .00000001% of Congress in 36 hours is definitely about protecting women. It's certainly not just a ploy for media attention," Johnson said before setting her sights on Donald Trump's Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz. "'Protecting women' in Congress would be introducing a bill to bar Matt Gaetz, a sexual predator with an affinity for underage girls, from ever walking those halls again, rather than dropping a messaging bill that's sole goal is getting on TV," Johnson said, repeating unverified allegations against Gaetz, who hasn't been convicted or charged with any crimes related to those claims. RawStory

