PSA: always read the labels on your THC gummies

The hilarious author and blogger Jenny Lawson took a 150mg gummy and had a spectacularly bad reaction. She has shared the gory details of the embarrassing experience in the hopes that it will prevent it from happening to others. She and her husband, Victor, who is usually the voice of reason, got some gummies at a vape shop. Her regular brand was out of stock, so she bought the ones the clerk recommended for sleep.

They both ate a gummy, which did not go well. She started feeling awful, and her ordinarily cuddly dog, the adorably named Dorothy Barker, started barking and growling and backing away. Then, the vomiting started—lots of vomiting. And then time stopped.

his has happened to me before (time stopping) but never to such a crazy extent because the clock would not change and we were trapped in hell. Victor worried that we'd been poisoned and I felt that we were probably just too high but also I couldn't stop thinking about the Tylenol murders and that maybe an anti-gummie extremist had infiltrated a gummie factory to poison everyone. I agreed that I did feel like I'd been poisoned but that also, time had stopped and that was definitely something that people say when they are too high, but then Victor was like, "Except maybe time also stops when you're poisoned but we don't know because none of those people survived and everything we know is just confirmation bias?" and that also sounded like something someone high would say, but he was kind of making a really good point and wasn't sure if I was breathing properly. thebloggess.com

They eventually texted a friend, who came over and called 911 for them. EMS told them they were just high as fuck and not poisoned or dying. Still feeling like death the next day, she finally checked the label. They were 150mg gummies. Her regular gummies were 1mg. She would like everyone to learn from her mistakes. Check those labels and make sure you aren't taking 150 times your regular dose.

Previously:

• Eight high school students hospitalized after cannabis edibles on LA field trip