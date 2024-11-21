Seductive animated video for Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On"

Marvin Gate's 1973 burner "Let's Get It On," arguably the sexiest song of all time, has been animated as a music video. Watch below. Directed by Monica Cordero and animated by Vania Chandrawidjaja and William Kusuma, the official clip from Motown/UMe seductively expresses the psychedelic soul style of the era.

"I think I've got a real love thing going," Gaye once said. "I love people, I love life, and I love nature, and I can't see why other people can't be like that."

Previously:

• Zoo hires Marvin Gaye impersonator to help get monkeys into mating mood

• Marvin Gaye for Earth Day