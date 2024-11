Legendary actor James Doohan recorded this commercial for Toyota back in 1968.

This trippy, floating parts-in-the-air visualization of a Toyota, shared by James Doohan, is cool. Best known as a miracle worker, repeatedly performing impossible feats of engineering, Doohan's Montgomery Scott is one of the most beloved characters in science fiction.

Here is a Star Trek bonus:

