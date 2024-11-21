This powerful all-terrain e-bike conquers city streets and trails at 20mph

TL;DR: Save 16% on the SWFT Z.X e-bike, which comes with pedal assist and all-terrain tires for $999.99 (reg. $1,199) with free shipping.

The SWFT Z.X e-bike offers a practical alternative to traditional motorized transportation, combining the benefits of an electric vehicle with the versatility of a bicycle. Currently available at $999.99 (reg. $1,199), this all-terrain e-bike delivers both performance and value.

The bike's standout features include a powerful electric motor that enables speeds up to 20mph, making it an efficient solution for urban commuting and recreational riding. For those seeking an alternative to conventional transportation, this e-bike offers a way to bypass traffic while maintaining environmental consciousness.

Performance and Versatility

The SWFT Z.X comes equipped with three levels of pedal assistance, accommodating various terrain types and riding conditions. Its 3-inch wide tires and front suspension system ensure stable handling on diverse surfaces, from city streets to off-road trails.

Technical Specifications:

Maximum range: 53 miles per charge

Charging time: 6 hours

Top speed: 20mph

Tire width: 3 inches

Power: 500W motor

Class: Class-2 e-bike

The bike's impressive 53-mile range on a single charge makes it suitable for both daily commuting and extended recreational rides. The 6-hour recharge time means overnight charging is sufficient for daily use.

When the battery is depleted, the bike can still function as a traditional bicycle through manual pedaling, ensuring riders never find themselves stranded.

