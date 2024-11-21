This vintage brooch lets you tell the world if you're having a good day or bad day

This amazing vintage brooch features a little thumb and a sign that you can flip to one side or the other in order to let people know if you're having a good day or a bad day. I think everyone needs one of these to wear out in public.

Many times, when people ask me "how's your day going?" I feel obliged to say yes, even if the real answer is no. This brooch would make it easier to be honest, and it would also be great fun to point to the brooch instead of answering this question in words.

From Forbidden Fruit Vintage on Instagram: 'SOLD Warn people! If you're having a bad day , or a good day, this handy dandy pewter brooch will inform them. Circa late 80's- early 90's. 1.65"x 1.5". Convenient, easy to turn knob on side rotates the thumbs up or thumbs down, accompanied by "good day" "bad day".'