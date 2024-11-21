Windows latest update is scaring the sh*t out of gamers

Windows 11's latest update, 24H2, is unexpectedly pumping up the volume.

Windows users who disconnect and reconnect an audio device may find the volume setting increased to the max. As I only use Windows to play games, and I wear headphones when I do, this could be damaging and surprising.

If you're using a Windows 11 machine that's running the most recent 24H2 update, you may want to consider ear protection, as Microsoft has confirmed the existence of a bug that whacks your volume all the way up to 100% if you're using USB DAC audio devices (via Windows Latest)…

…With no error message pop up or anything else to really clue you in, this latest bug's sudden shift to max volume is likely to get you every time. Microsoft has identified the cause as "a timing problem in the AudioEndpointBuilder service," and are currently working on a fix. In the meantime, if you're running the latest Windows 11 version and you use a USB DAC sound system, it might be best to keep your audio unplugged for now.

As for those of you who have been putting off that Windows update, you're allowed to feel quietly smug.