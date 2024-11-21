World's tallest and shortest women enjoy tea time together

In celebration of Guinness World Records Day, the world's tallest and shortest women met for the first time over afternoon tea at London's Savoy Hotel.

Jyoti Amge is 2 feet 0.7 inches tall while Rumeysa Gelgi is 7 feet 0.7 inches. Gelgi, 27, lives in Türkiye.

According to Guinness World Records, "Rumeysa's impressive height is due to a condition called Weaver syndrome, an extremely rare genetic condition that causes bone overgrowth following a mutation of the EZH2 gene."

Amge, 30, hails from Nagpur, India. Her short stature results from achondroplasia, a genetic disorder characterized by abnormal cartilage formation, leading to disproportionately shortened limbs and an average-sized torso.

They reportedly hit it off and chatted about their shared hobbies from self-care to fashion. It looked like a delightful afternoon.

"It was difficult for us to make eye contact at times due to our height difference, but it was great," Gelgi said.

Previously:

• Bella, a 14-year-old cat, sets new Guinness World Record for loudest purr

• Arizona dog named Bisbee achieves Guinness World Record for 'Longest Tongue on a Living Dog

• Woman with world record for fattest tongue looks like she has giant strawberry in her mouth