ADHD symptoms improve when life gets busier, according to study

Researchers who tracked 483 people with ADHD for 16 years discovered that ADHD symptoms actually improved when life got busier.

"We expected the relationship between environmental demands and ADHD symptoms to be the opposite of what we found," said Margaret H. Sibley, a clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Washington who was the lead author of the study. "We hypothesized that when life demands and responsibilities increased, this might exacerbate people's ADHD, making it more severe. In fact, it was the opposite. The higher the demands and responsibilities one was experiencing, the milder their ADHD."

For many individuals with ADHD, periods of low stimulation can amplify symptoms. Quiet or idle moments might lead to racing thoughts, impulsive behavior, or heightened inattention. In contrast, busier environments provide structure and immediate consequences, which may help individuals focus.



"This might mean that people with ADHD perform their best in more demanding environments (perhaps environments that have stronger immediate consequences, like needing to put food on the table for a family or pay rent monthly)," said Sibley. "It also might mean that people with ADHD take more on their plate when their symptoms are relatively at bay."

