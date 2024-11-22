Are you escaping the country post-election? Learn your destination's language with Rosetta Stone

TL;DR: Save over 50% on this lifetime Rosetta Stone subscription ahead of Black Friday through December 1.

Did the election leave you feeling like you desperately need a vacation to reset your mind? You're not the only one. Whether you've booked your solo trip to Tokyo or have an impromptu friends trip to Greece that finally made it out of the group chat, you'll definitely need to learn the local language of your destination.

It's always a smart idea to know a few words or phrases to navigate your vacation better…or flirt with an international hottie. Your best bet for growing your Spanish, Dutch, or Japanese skills? Study with Rosetta Stone, which is now discounted to $148.97 (reg. $399) ahead of Black Friday!

To prep for your upcoming post-election escape, choose one of Rosetta Stone's 25 languages. You can only learn one at a time but can switch midway if you'd like. Pick up some French before heading to Paris, Vietnamese before visiting Hanoi, or Greek if you're hitting Mykonos with friends.

Rosetta Stone's lessons focus on teaching you practical conversational skills so you can easily order a café au lait when you land in Nice or a pastel in Lisbon. Need help figuring out where exactly the Duomo is? You'll learn how to ask for directions in your new language, hail a cab, and, of course, compliment your cute server or bartender!

No one wants to embarrass themselves speaking a second (or third!) language, which is why Rosetta Stone's AI-powered tech is so handy. It'll listen to your speech and offer live, helpful feedback to improve your accent and pronunciation so you impress the locals.

Whether you're vacationing to destress from the election, have a holiday trip planned, or want to add a new language to your collection, Rosetta Stone's here to make language learning simple.

Why wait for Black Friday to save? Just secure this Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription for $148.97 while supplies last. This price drop ends December 1 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

Rosetta Stone: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

Only $148.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.