A banana duct-taped to a wall, entitled "Comedian," has sold for 6.2 million dollars in a Sotheby's auction in New York City.

The piece, one of a set three, is just a banana duct-taped to a wall. Two were initially sold for $120,000, and one was donated to the Guggenheim Museum.

The purchaser, who bid $5.2 million, plus a $1 million fee to Sotheby's, was Justin Sun, a Chinese-born crypto dude and former Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the World Trade Organization. Sun said in a statement on X-Twitter:

This is not just an artwork; it represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community. I believe this piece will inspire more thought and discussion in the future and will become a part of history.

As the banana is a real banana, the multi-million dollar art decomposes every few days. It comes with instructions on how to replace the banana. Sun has said that he intends to eat the banana.

Previously: Just look at this banana-art.