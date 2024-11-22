Cheap replacement keycaps brighten my desktop

I've had the same keyboard on for five years, and some new keycaps have dressed it up.

I bought this Redragon 552 back in 2019. According to Amazon, it has been one of the best-selling keyboards of all time. I got the blue switch version, which is very clicky, and I've enjoyed using this keyboard a lot. Over time, however, the ABS keycaps on the WASD and Space keys got a little shiny. Also, as my eyes got older, I had a harder time seeing the light shine through the purple number keys at night. A new set of keycaps was just the thing.

Boing Boing

These Tecware pudding-style keycaps are currently less than $10 (I paid around $17). They are bright and have a slightly heavier click than the old set. I like them a lot. Problems solved. However, I have now noticed my W key's switch is wearing out. Rather than trade them all out (the keyboard is hot-swappable), I think I'll start by moving an unused key switch over.

TECWARE Pudding PBT Keycaps Set with Keycap Puller – Full Keys 112 Keys, Double-Shot for Mechanical Keyboards, OEM Profile, Clear and Black Jelly-Style Gaming Keycaps (US, ANSI) via Amazon