Chin-hiding pimp's "university" hacked, exposing 800k suckers

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer who became a far-right misogynist influencer after fleeing the UK to evade prosecution, founded an online "university" to teach boys the tricks of his trade. The university was hacked this week, exposing the personal data of some 800,000 people who signed up. Some 325,000 email addresses are in the release.

On Thursday, the hackers made their actions known by flooding the course's primary chatroom with emojis they uploaded while Tate was streaming an episode of his show "Emergency Meeting" on Rumble…. The Daily Dot was provided with approximately 794,000 usernames for what are believed to be the site's current and former members, as well as the contents of the platform's 221 public and 395 private chat servers. A list of 324,382 unique email addresses that appear to belong to users who were removed for failure to pay was also handed over.

In a statement on the breach, the hackers claimed that after accessing the data they were able to leverage a vulnerability "to upload emojis, delete attachments, crash everyone's clients, and temporarily ban people" from the platform.

The Real World claims it currently has over 113,000 active users. If accurate, the site at minimum would generate upwards of $5,650,000 every month.