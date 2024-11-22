Clingy doggo determined to follow her human's every step — even if it means climbing up steep ladder (video)

Golden retrievers are known to be clingy, but Honey took it to the next level — literally, that is.

After her two-legged buddy went up to the attic to fetch some Christmas decorations, the determined doggo risked her safety to arduously climb the steep ladder herself. Because what would her human be without a shadow?

The woman then spent her time very carefully carrying Honey — rather than a box of ornaments — back down the steps. Oh well, there's always next year. (Watch video below, posted by kaileehoward9.)

Via Newsweek

