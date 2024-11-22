COVID and Flu vaccination rates abysmally low before Thanksgiving travel rush

The Centers for Disease Control has released statistics showing this season's COVID and Flu vaccination rates are very low.

I guess America will get a reminder, and perhaps vaccination rates will increase when everyone starts getting sick. That'll be too late for some of us, as COVID and the Flu remain deadly, especially to older people. I'd expect that next years numbers will be low or even lower, as we've got a crackpot conspiracy theorist nominated to lead our Nation's healthcare efforts.

Just 17.9 percent of U.S. adults have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, and 34.7 percent have received an influenza vaccine during the 2024-25 respiratory disease season, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The report, published Thursday, notes that 35 percent of adults are open to receiving an influenza vaccine, 41 percent are willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine and 40 percent are open to getting a vaccine for RSV… …The CDC estimates that the flu results in between 100,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations and between 49,00 to 51,000 deaths a year. COVID-19 also continues to make people sick and sends them to emergency rooms, especially those who are unvaccinated. CDC officials recommend that everyone six months and older should receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves against the virus. Vaccination is especially critical for adults who are 65 and older and those who have never been vaccinated in the past. The Hill

