Hair dryer explodes in woman's hand. Police investigate foul play

A 37-year-old woman from Karnataka, India, suffered severe injuries to her palms and fingers after a hair dryer exploded in her hand. Police are now investigating the incident and suspect foul play.

According to The Independent, Basavarajeshwari Yarnal collected a parcel on behalf of her neighbor, identified only as Sasikala.

After collecting the parcel, Ms Yarnal allegedly opened it at Ms Sasikala's request and found a hair dryer inside, the outlet said. When she attempted to use it, the device allegedly exploded, causing severe injuries to her fingers and palms. "The hair dryer was for my friend Sasikala. She had asked me to pick up the parcel and then later asked me to open it. It tried to use the dryer but it exploded. The doctors said I have suffered grievous injuries," Ms Yarnal was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Authorities are working to trace the origins of the parcel to determine the cause of the explosion.

Previously:

• I have exploding head syndrome

• Sewage pipe explodes and drenches all nearby in liquid ordure

• Samsung recalls 'exploding' washing machines