Loathsome rich kid Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as Trump's Attorney General pick exactly six minutes before CNN was set to publish new allegations about his sexual misconduct, reports Comic Sands.

The Botox-addicted ex-Florida Representative had been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for alleged sex trafficking and misconduct. He made his hasty exit via Xitter at 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday.

His statement, probably penned by his daddy, claimed his confirmation "was unfairly becoming a distraction" to the Trump/Vance transition. But as reported by CNN, there was more lurking beneath the surface.

According to CNN's reporting, a woman previously known to investigators dropped a new bombshell: she informed the House Ethics Committee about a second sexual encounter with Gaetz at a 2017 party when she was 17, this time involving another woman. CNN's Paula Reid reached out to Gaetz for comment, letting him know the story would break at 12:30 p.m. ET. Six minutes later, Gaetz announced his withdrawal.

Gaetz had already tried to dodge accountability by resigning from Congress when Trump nominated him, effectively stopping the Ethics Committee in its tracks.

The Republican establishment, meanwhile, seems largely unbothered by Gaetz's departure. Sources indicate Senate Republicans weren't likely to confirm him anyway, even with their majority. Trump has already pivoted to former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new pick.

