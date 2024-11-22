Phew! Creepy alien on a recent flight turns out to be an optical illusion

A passenger was minding their own business on a recent flight when they came face-to-face with what looked like ET's homelier cousin.

"I ALMOST LANDED THIS PLANE MYSELF" they Xitted, along with this photo that went viral.

The thing in the photo looks like an ominous, hooded little alien sitting across the aisle from the passenger, staring back with one shiny eye. But as it turns out, it's just an optical illusion. Can you figure out what it really is? (I actually couldn't, but found out here in the New York Post.)

