Shogun was most popular TV show of the year on Google TV

Blackthorne won: Shōgun was the most-watched TV show in the last year according to Google's stats, drawn from viewership of the company's own TV service. Fallout and House of the Dragon were also big hits. Road House was the most-watched movie, with Downfall of Diddy a surprise second place.

Top 10 movies:

Road House (2024)

TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy

The Idea of You

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Inside Out 2

IF

Dune: Part 2

Mean Girls (2024)

Despicable Me 4



Top 10 shows:

Shōgun

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Bear

Bluey

Tracker

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Bad Monkey

Agatha All Along

Some others platforms are not so candid about their numbers, so this may put things in perspective. Note that a lot of these are presented and marketed first and foremost on other services, theaters, etc.

