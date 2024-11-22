Tiny Tombs of New Orleans: a scavenger hunt for history and art

Next time you find yourself in New Orleans, keep your eyes peeled for Tiny Tombs. These miniature mausoleums, launched in 2017, are hidden in various locations like an antique shop, a historical hotel, a museum, and more. Not only is it fun to go on an easter egg hunt for these mini tombs, but they'll also lead you around the city on a cultural field trip.

From Atlas Obscura: "Each Tiny Tomb is a tiny work of art, sculpted and hand painted by artist Lady Delaney, whose work blends art, history, and immersive elements, and whose other offerings include puzzle games and social media treasure hunts. When creating the tombs, Delaney conducted extensive research in the New Orleans cemeteries, modeling her sculptures on their architecture, but also incorporating references to New Orleans multiculturalism, weaving German, French, Irish, African, and Chocktaw inspiration into the tombs' names and stories."

After visiting each tiny tomb, the fun isn't over yet. Lady Delaney invites participants to visit her website and imagine what the character in each tomb would be like. I love how this immersive art project combines travel, miniatures, and history to make for an exciting day out and about.