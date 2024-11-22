Trump promises revenge, but Lara Trump says it's "unfair" to be afraid (video)

If Donald Trump — who tried to overthrow the 2020 election, calls journalists "the enemy of the people," and has repeatedly promised to go after his political opponents — makes you a tad nervous, Lara Trump says your instincts are "unwarranted and unfair."

"Anyone who is afraid right now, you should not be afraid," the RNC co-chair said about her father-in-law, the adjudicated rapist-turned-president-elect.

"[There has been] a lot of fear-mongering throughout the course of this campaign, and it really has been applied directly to Donald Trump, and I will tell you, it's completely unwarranted and unfair." (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

In other words, staunch Republicans like retired generals John Kelly and Mark Milley call him an "authoritarian" and a "fascist to the core" while Donald Trump himself says, "Revenge is going to be our great success." But if that gives you anxiety, welp, that's just "unfair." Spoken like a true MAGA boss.

"You should not be afraid." Lara Trump tries to reassure anxious voters. pic.twitter.com/IwUyj89h08 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 22, 2024

