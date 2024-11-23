Art-pop band "The Dream Eaters" creates dark and funny earworms that are perfect for these difficult times

My current musical obsession is New York-based art project/band called "The Dream Eaters," who describe themselves as "The Carpenters meet Slayer." With an uncanny ability to rock both goth and preppy clothes and makeup (often simultaneously), the band combines upbeat pop music with humorous dark lyrics–delivered in deadpan style–to create catchy earworms that have quickly become my personal life anthems. I can't stop listening to songs like "Everything I Touch Turns to Shit," "Anti-Social" ("Do not talk to me, I'm anti-social"), "The Mosquitos Are Killing Machines," and my personal favorite, "I Am Bleeding Internally," which has these oh-so-relatable lyrics:

I am bleeding internally, And also externally What did you do to me? There's no air in my lungs. And I'm crying on the floor of a Wal-Mart store, Crying on the floor of a Wal-Mart store, I don't even know who I am anymore…

Melodic Mag describes the dark, funny, and surprisingly catchy song:

"I AM BLEEDING INTERNALLY" is their take on synth-pop and country fusion. Their macabre sense of humor shines through, with Elizabeth citing this favourite lyric –"Now I'm crying on the floor of a Walmart store" – as "visceral and troublingly relatable." Jake adds that "Most of our songs are about dealing with emotional problems and the lyrics are the sort of things you mutter under your breath when you're walking around pissed off."

Indie Music Discovery provides a brief bio of the duo, which consists of vocalist Elizabeth LeBaron and singer/songwriter Jake Zavracky:

Since 2015, The Dream Eaters have evolved from a dream pop band into a full-on video art project with an extensive catalog of weird and darkly humorous music videos of their catchy pop songs, growing a cult fanbase.

Every Déjà Vu describes The Dream Eaters' sound:

The bio described their sound as "The Carpenters meets Slayer," but it is more as if the biggest artists of the 80s were foolishly encouraged to sing black metal or darkwave lyrics. It's giving Dr. Demento if you will, except the music is catchy enough to make you sing songs like "Satan is Lord" (one of a few handful songs that humorously reference Satanism), "Bloody Ass" or the arena-rocker "Smell My Wife" over and over. (Please don't do that). . .

The Dream Eaters created several EPs before releasing their first full-length album in 2017, "We Are A Curse." They have since released dozens of songs as well as several more albums, including "Pagan Love" (2018), "2015-2020" (2020), "Disposable Music: Songs from the Dream Eating Freakshow" (2022), and their most recent, "We Are The Dream Eaters" (2024). They have also hosted a web series called "The Dream Eating Freakshow" since 2020 (here's an example from August 2024).

The band most recently released a new version of "CRUCIFIXXX," a song Jake Zavracky has recorded several iterations of in the past. This version is the best yet, as Indie Music Discovery reports that this time "they feel they nailed it." Indie Music Discovery continues:

Singer Elizabeth LeBaron interprets the lyrics perfectly in her vocal, stating that, for her, "CRUCIFIXXX" is about the loneliness and hopelessness she felt when her life was a mess. Zavracky points out how in that hopelessness, there is a silver lining. "I can only go up from here. I think that's reflected in the music too, with its ascending theme – you start at the low point and go up from there."

I hope you enjoy their work as much as I do! To see and hear more, follow The Dream Eaters on Instagram or YouTube.